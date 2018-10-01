AP Poll Keeps Form After Mild CFB Weekend: Ohio State Moves Up To No. 3, Notre Dame Rises To No. 6

ND Football Program Climbs to No. 7 After New Class of 2017 Recruits

A scare in Death Valley and a comeback in Happy Valley highlighted a smooth weekend in college football, void of any major upsets. The polls reflect that.

AP Polls See Minor Adjustments

Moving up to No. 3, theOhio State Buckeyes ascended from a two-score deficit on the road against Penn State in the biggest game of the weekend. This was a repeat of the last time the Buckeyes played the Nittany Lions, as they previously crumbled while up with two scores at home.

Notre Dame proved legitimate when the Irish beat Stanford at home, rising three spots to No. 6 in the nation. Close by, the Clemson Tigers avoided disaster for the second straight season against the Syracuse Orange, narrowly winning at home against the unranked opponent. Their skid showed in the poll, as they fell behind Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State to No. 4.

Alabama cruised to a 56-14 victory over Louisiana Lafayette, and saw backup quarterback Jalen Hurts take the field, meaning the option of redshirting is over. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of the game with a neck injury, which is reported as being a strain.