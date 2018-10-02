■「WWE 2K19」の発売記念トレーラーが公開！

AJスタイルズのほか、早期購入プレイアブルキャラクターとして参戦するロンダ・ラウジー＆レイ・ミステリオ、コレクターズエディションのカバースーパースターであるリック・フレアーと娘シャーロット・フレアー、2K Showcaseで活躍するダニエル・ブライアン、ジ・アンダーテイカー、アスカ、ミズ、ルセフ、ナオミ、ジェフ・ハーディーやその他多数のスター達が勢揃いし登場する。

