Tennis: Osaka qualifies for WTA finals in Singapore

Tennis: Osaka at China Open

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka became the third singles player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals Singapore, the governing body of women's tennis said Tuesday.

Osaka, who represents Japan, will be competing in the Oct. 21-28 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium along with seven others, including French Open champion Simona Halep and Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber.

The top eight singles players will play a round-robin format and the top eight doubles teams will compete in a knock out tournament with a $7 million total prize purse on the line.