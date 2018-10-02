Tokyo stocks flat on trade deal, U.S.-China security concern

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Tuesday as buying on a U.S.-Canada trade deal was offset by selling on security concerns over an "unsafe" maneuver conducted by a Chinese warship toward a U.S. Navy ship in the South China Sea.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 24.86 points, or 0.1 percent, from Monday at 24,270.62, a new high since November 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.07 points, or 0.33 percent, higher at 1,824.03.

Gainers were led by coal and oil product, mining, and rubber product issues, with decliners being led by real estate, information and communications, and air transportation issues.