【僕のかわりに暴れてくれる君が好き！】痛快アクション満載の刑事ドラマBEST5【永久保存版】

今回は「いや、これもうみんな死んじゃうよ！」と思わずにはいられない、ド派手なアクション満載の刑事ドラマ5作品をご紹介します。犯人の追い詰め方がヤバイ！事件とは関係ないような爆破シーンが多い！でも絶対生きて帰ってくる刑事は不死身か！？…一時間観ればあなたもきっとスッキリするはずです。

①『HAWAII FIVE-0』(2010-)

第1作目は『HAWAII FIVE-0』(2010-)！

もはや説明不要では？と思われるほどアツイ人気のあるドラマではありますが、とりあえず外せません。

常夏のハワイを舞台に、ハワイ出身の元海軍特殊部隊スティーブとガチガチの都会派刑事ダノのコンビが凶悪犯罪に立ち向かう一話完結（だいたい）のアクションドラマです。

HONOLULU - APRIL 21: 'O ka Pili 'Ohana ka 'Oi' -  When Grover's daughter is kidnapped by an old nemesis, he is forced to help steal $100 million in order to get her back. Meanwhile, Wo Fat escapes prison and heads back to Oahu, on the fourth season finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, May 9th(9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network Pictured (L-R) Scott Caan as Danny 'Danno' Williams and Alex O'Loughlin as Steve McGarrett. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

銃撃や爆破など、ド派手なアクションシーンがほぼ毎回入ってくるドラマではありますが、キャラクター同士の掛け合いも絶妙なドラマですね。

特にスティーブとダノの会話は必見です。

真面目に話し合っているときもあれば、

ピザの上に乗っているパイナップルの是非（サラミとパイナップルは同じ空間に存在しない！）

のような、比較的小さな問題について延々と言い合っているだけの時間なんですが…これが面白い（笑）

HONOLULU - DECEMBER 14: 'Hookman' Hawaii Five-0 (Alex O'Loughlin, left, Scott Caan, right) investigates when a mysterious man targets select police officers for revenge and McGarrett is the next on his hit list, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Monday, Feb. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network(Photo by Norman Shapiro/CBS via Getty Images)

コミカル＆シリアスなシーンがちょうどよく合わさった一時間なので、誰でも見やすく、ハマりやすいドラマだと思います。

シーズン7では、7年間レギュラーとして出演していたチン（ダニエル・デイ・キム）とコノ（グレイス・パーク）が本土へ、さらには、監察医マックス（マシ・オカ）もハワイを旅立ってしまい、ファンとしては少し寂しい話が続きましたが…。

HONOLULU - DECEMBER 13: 'Ua ho'i ka 'Ã Âpua i Awalua' -- As Max prepares to say goodbye to his Five-0 ohana, they must investigate a murder during a police convention on the Island, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jimmy Buffett returns as Frank Bama. Pictured left to right: Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua and Daniel Dae Kim as Chin Ho Kelly. ('Ua ho'i ka 'Ã Âpua i Awalua' is Hawaiian for 'The Clouds Always Return to Alawua') Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

HONOLULU - DECEMBER 13: 'Ua ho'i ka 'Ã Âpua i Awalua' -- As Max prepares to say goodbye to his Five-0 ohana, they must investigate a murder during a police convention on the Island, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jimmy Buffett returns as Frank Bama. Pictured left to right: Dennis Chun as Sgt. Duke Lukela, Tailor Grubbs as Grace Williams, Kimee Balmilero as Nolan Cunha, Jorge Garcia as Jerry Ortega, Alex O'loughlin as Steve McGarrett, Masi Oka as Dr. Max Bergman, Daniel Dae Kim as Chin Ho Kelly, Shawn Mokuahi Garnett as Flippa, Taylor Wily as Kamekona, Scott Caan as Danny 'Danno' Williams, Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua, Chi McBride as Lou Grover, and Willie Garson as Gerard Hirsch. ('Ua ho'i ka 'Ã Âpua i Awalua' is Hawaiian for 'The Clouds Always Return to Alawua') Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

そこからどう展開していくのか？話題のシーズン8の放送がいよいよAXNで10月から始まりますね！

新たにジュニア・レインズ（ビューラ・コアレ）とタニ・レイ（ミーガン・レイス）がチームに加わり、

なにかとトラブルに見舞われ苦労続きだったコノの夫アダム（イアン・アンソニー・デイル）がレギュラー昇格！という、気になりすぎる最新シーズンとなっています。

HONOLULU - DECEMBER 21: 'O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia.'-- When a man accused of killing his wife threatens to commit suicide, Grover reveals how he too was once on the brink of taking his own life, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chi McBride appears in a PSA for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the end of the episode. Pictured left to right: Meaghan Rath as Tani Rey and Beulah Koale as Junior Reigns. ('O ka mea ua hala, ua hala ia.' is Hawaiian for 'What is Gone is Gone.') Photo is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

HONOLULU - JANUARY 10: 'N keiki a Kalaihaohia' -- When the corpse of a diamond smuggler is stolen from a graveyard, Five-0 tracks down his partner, Voss (guest star 'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips), who will stop at nothing to retrieve their latest batch of contraband. Also, Adam recruits a new confidential informant, Jessie Nomura (Christine Ko); Tani gets a devastating call; and McGarrett tasks Pua to find his and Danny's stolen tools, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Ian Anthony Dale as Adam Noshimuri. ('N keiki a Kalaihaohia' is Hawaiian for 'The Children of Kalaihoahia') Photo is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

～『HAWAII FIVE-0』シーズン8 日本独占初放送～

【字幕版】10月12日（金） 夜10:00

【二か国語版】10月15日（月） 夜11:00

↓↓ちなみに、現在海外ドラマboard のコンテンツに、『HAWAII FIVE-0』のキャラクター診断が登場しております！シーズン8スタートに備えて、コチラも是非お楽しみください。

HAWAII FIVE-0 キャラクター診断｜海外ドラマ「HAWAII FIVE-0」コミュニティ - Kamekona’s Shrimp Truck | 海外ドラマboard

②『ラッシュ・アワー』(2016)

LOS ANGELES - APRIL 6: RUSH HOUR, a reimagining of the hit feature film franchise, is CBS's new buddy-cop drama about maverick LAPD detective Carter (Justin Hires, left) and by-the-book Hong Kong detective and master martial artist Lee (Jon Foo), who knock heads when they are forced to partner together in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Cartwright/CBS via Getty Images)

続いてご紹介するのは、『ラッシュ・アワー』(2016)！

ジャッキー・チェン＆クリス・タッカー共演の大ヒット映画『ラッシュ・アワー』シリーズがドラマになって帰って来た！と話題になった作品です。

香港からやってきたクールなエリート刑事と、LAPDのお調子者刑事とがタッグを組んで、裏社会を牛耳る巨悪と戦う…という映画の設定をそのまま生かした一話完結のクライム・アクションドラマ。

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 3: 'Knock knock...House creeping' -- When Carter and Lee investigate a young woman's disappearance at an infamous Hollywood hotel, Cole fears that the serial killer who committed similar crimes at the hotel years ago and was declared dead in a hotel fire, may actually be alive and back, on RUSH HOUR Thursday, June 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L-R: Justin Hires as Detective Carter and John Foo as Detective Lee (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

キレッキレのアクションを披露する堅物エリート刑事ジョナサン・リー役には、イギリス出身の若手アクション俳優ジョン・フー。

マシンガン・トークの問題児刑事ジェームズ・カーター役には、現在『MCGYVER/マクガイバー』に出演中のジャスティン・ハイヤーズが起用され、映画の雰囲気を踏襲しつつ、軽快なテンポで見やすいドラマだったと思います。

残念ながら視聴率が振るわず、シーズン1で打ち切りとなってしまいましたが…筆者的には、何度観返してもいい作品ですね～。

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 23: 'Captain Cole's Playlist' -- When a young graffiti artist witnesses the murder of an LAPD Detective, Carter and Lee must track him down to prove that a well-known criminal is responsible, in RUSH HOUR Thursday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ETPT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: John Foo as Detective Lee (Photo by Richard Cartwright/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 18: RUSH HOUR, a reimagining of the hit feature film franchise, is CBS's new buddy-cop drama about maverick LAPD detective Carter (Justin Hires, left) and by-the-book Hong Kong detective and master martial artist Lee (Jon Foo), who knock heads when they are forced to partner together in Los Angeles. (Photo by Neil Jacobs/CBS via Getty Images)

ちなみに、もともとスタント志望で演技の道へ入ったというジョン・フーですが…過去の出演作には、

ジャッキー・チェンが製作総指揮に加わった香港制作の映画『ドラゴン・プロジェクト』(2005)や、

香港・中国共同制作でジャッキー・チェンが主演を務めたファンタジー映画『THE MYTH/神話』(2005)

などがあり、まさに映画『ラッシュ・アワー』シリーズで主演を務めたジャッキー・チェンと一緒に仕事をしていたんですね。

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Actors Jon Foo, Aimee Garcia, Justin Hires, and Jessika Van attend the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Expansion Official Unveiling, Stage 48: Script To Screen at Warner Bros. Studios on July 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood)

ラッシュアワー | AXNジャパン

③『NCIS:LA～極秘潜入捜査班』(2009-)

続いては、『NCIS:LA ～極秘潜入捜査班』(2009-)！

泣く子も黙る大ヒットシリーズ『NCIS』のスピンオフ第1弾です。

海兵が関わる事件の捜査を担当する一話完結のクライム・サスペンス…という本家のスタイルはそのままに、クリス・オドネルやLL・クール・Ｊといった若手キャストが中心となり、よりスタイリッシュでアクション要素が強めになっております。

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 6: 'Battle Scars' -- Pictured: LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen). After a highly decorated Navy Captain, Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly), kidnaps a Veterans Affairs administrator who has been siphoning funds, the NCIS team must work with Hetty's former Vietnam War colleagues, Retired Admiral AJ Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Admiral Sterling Bridges (James Remar) to solve the case, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

事件解決はもちろんのこと…

少しずつ明らかになっていくＧ・カレンの秘められた過去、

元SEALsの肉体派捜査官サムのマイホームパパなプライベート、

ケンジーとディークスの恋の行方などなど…

それぞれのキャラクターについて深く掘り下げられたストーリーもこの作品の魅力ですね。

LOS ANGELES - MAY 1: 'Can I Get A Witness?' -- Pictured: Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye) and Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks). LAPD Detective Whiting (Karina Logue) calls in a favor from Deeks after his former partner, LAPD Lieutenant Bates (Patrick St. Esprit), goes rogue and only Deeks can bring him in, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 5 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.(Photo by Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 14: 'Liabilities' - Pictured: Linda Hunt (Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange). Callen and Sam pull Granger's daughter, former spy Jennifer Kim (Malese Jow), from witness protection to help the team locate an underground spy who has obtained an arsenal of bomb materials, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

そしてもちろん…みんなの頼れる司令塔ヘティの存在感が、他のシリーズと一線を画しています！

本家ではギブス、『NCIS：ニューオーリンズ』ではプライドの立ち位置にヘティがいる…？と考えると、

果たして誰が一番強いのか…！！とか勝手に盛り上がってしまいますが。（笑）

彼女の立ち位置は「管理部長」なので、どちらかと言えば、ヴァンス局長に近いですかね？

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 21: 'Praesidium' -- Pictured: Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance) and Linda Hunt (Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange). The NCIS: LA team takes action to protect one of their own while being interrogated by the Department of Justice. Meanwhile, Nell goes undercover as Hetty, and Director Leon Vance gives Hetty disturbing news while she is in Washington, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Oct. 13 (9:59-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Ron P. Jaffe/CBS via Getty Images)

なんと、本国ではすでにシーズン10の放送がスタートしたとか…！！

気がつけば200話をとっくに超え、いつの間にか本家と同じく長寿番組の仲間入りを果たしていますね。

STUDIO CITY, CA - AUGUST 01: Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah and LL Cool J arrive to the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - CBS Television Studios' Summer Soiree held at CBS Studios - Radford on August 1, 2017 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

④『MACGYVER/マクガイバー』(2016-)

続いては、『MACGYVER/マクガイバー』(2016-)！

コチラは、80年代に大ヒットした伝説の海外ドラマ『冒険野郎マクガイバー』(1985-1992)のリブート版。

厳密にいえば、「刑事ドラマ」ではない気もしますが…まあそれは置いといて（笑）。

ATLANTA - JUNE 20: MACGYVER, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus 'Mac' MacGyver, who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. It premieres Friday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lucas Till, George Eads. (Photo by Guy D'Alema/CBS via Getty Images)

世界を股にかけて活躍する秘密組織の諜報員でありながら、銃を持たない異色のヒーローとして誕生したマクガイバー。

「暴力反対！」という主義のもと、銃をバンバン撃ってくる敵に対しても科学の知識を駆使して立ち向かう…という痛快アクションの名作ですね。

LOS ANGELES - JULY 25: 'The Rising' -- Angus 'Mac' MacGyver (Lucas Till) and Jack Dalton (George Eads), special agents for the Department of External Services (DXS), join forces to recover a missing bioweapon that has the ability to destroy hundreds of thousands of people with one single drop, on the series premiere of the new drama MACGYVER, Friday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Lucas Till, George Eads, Sandrine Holt, Justin Hires and Tristin Mays star. Pictured: Lucas Till, George Eads (Photo by Annette Brown/CBS via Getty Images)

そんなオリジナルの雰囲気を踏襲しつつ、現代版マクガイバーとしてリブートされた本作では…

若き諜報員アンガス・マクガイバー（通称：マック）は、マサチューセッツ工科大学出身の元不発弾処理専門家。物理と科学のエキスパートでありながら、ボーイスカウトの時のクセで、銃ではなくアーミーナイフを持ち歩く好青年…という設定に。

イケメン若手俳優ルーカス・ティルが演じており、爽やかさが留まるところを知らない仕様となっております。

ATLANTA - AUGUST 24: 'Wire Cutter' -- Mac and Jack partner with older versions of themselves, a Russian bomb programmer and his estranged handler, to shut down a Soviet-era warhead in Moscow. But when the antiquated computer needed to disable the warhead becomes inoperable, Mac must find a way to fix it with only duct tape and wire in time to prevent a new Cold War, on MACGYVER, Friday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lucas Till. (Photo by Annette Brown/CBS via Getty Images)

そんなマックの相棒には、陸軍特殊部隊”デルタ・フォース”出身の元CIA捜査官ジャック・ダルトン。

爽やかイケメンなマクガイバーとは対照的に、男臭い（いい意味で）気のいいおっちゃんな彼ですが、マックに対して保護者っぽく支えようとすることもあれば、一緒になって大騒ぎするおちゃめなおじさんです。

『CSI：科学捜査官』のニック・ストークス役でお馴染みジョージ・イーズが演じており…好きにならずにはいられない、イイ味でてるキャラクターです。

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 23: Hook' -- While tracking down the dangerous fugitive Aaron Deckard (Anthony DiRocco), Mac and Jack face the notorious Colton family of bounty hunters who already kidnapped their mark. Now, using a hook and a car cable, Mac must extract the criminal from the Colton's, who are unaware of the deadly situation they're in. Also, Bozer and Riley try to hack into Jack's CIA file to find out about his history with Matty, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Lance Gross, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Javicia Leslie and Jermaine Rivers guest star as Billy, Mama, Jesse and Frank Colton, respectively. The Colton family of bounty hunters appeared in the original 'MacGyver' series. Pictured: George Eads, Lucas Till (Photo by Guy D'Alema/CBS via Getty Images)

先ほどもご紹介した『ラッシュ・アワー』のジャスティン・ハイアーズや、『ヴァンパイア・ダイアリーズ』のシーズン6にサラ役で登場したトリステン・メイズなど…今注目の若手俳優が脇を固めており、コミカルでハイテンション、でもたまにちょっと泣ける、というハマる要素満載のストーリーだと思います。

ちなみに、本国ではすでにシーズン3への更新も決定しており、オリジナルに引けを取らない人気ぶりを見せておりますよ！

ATLANTA - JULY 18: 'Roulette Wheel + Wire' -- Using cuff links and wire, MacGyver and the team go undercover in a high stakes casino to steal diamonds from a vault before a terrorist group gets there first and trades the jewels for a weapon of mass destruction, on MACGYVER, Friday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lucas Till, Justin Hires (Photo by Quantrell Colbert/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 3: 'Can Opener' -- MacGyver is tasked to go undercover as an inmate in a maximum security prison to break out El Noche, a notorious drug kingpin, using only batteries and salt, and track him to his cartel's secret location and dismantle it, on MACGYVER, Friday, Nov. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Pictured: Lucas Till, Tristin Mays. (Photo by Guy D'Alema/CBS via Getty Images)

⑤『リーサル・ウェポン』(2016-)

最後はコチラ、『リーサル・ウェポン』(2016-)！

主役を務めていたクレイン・クロフォードの降板騒動によって、最近なにかと話題になってしまった『リーサル・ウェポン』ですが…こちらもまた、大ヒット映画のTVシリーズ版ですね。

自殺願望があり、身の危険など一切顧みない無茶ばかりするリッグス刑事と、家族思いでなるべく命を大事にしたいマータフ刑事のコンビが反発しあいながらも少しずつ絆を深めていく…というストーリーで、ド派手なアクションシーンと心温まるヒューマンドラマとを、どちらも美味しいとこどりできる良い作品です。

LETHAL WEAPON: Pictured L-R: Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford in the 'Funny Money' winter premiere episode of LETHAL WEAPON airing Tuesday, Jan 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

表向きは飄々としていれも、心の中では悲しい過去を引きずるがゆえに、孤独から抜け出せずにいるリッグスと、

家族を何よりも大切にしているけれど、リッグスのことも心配で何かと世話を焼いてしまうマータフのコンビが良い感じでした。

LETHAL WEAPON: Pictured L-R: Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans in the 'Born To Run' episode of LETHAL WEAPON airing Tuesday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

さて…そんな『リーサル・ウェポン』ですが。

リッグスを演じてきたクレイン・クロフォードが降板し、

今年の9月から本国で放送開始したシーズン3では、これまで『アメリカン・パイ』シリーズなど数多くのコメディ作品に出演してきたショーン・ウィリアム・スコットがマータフとコンビを組む役として出演しているとのことです。

リッグス役…ではなく、全く新しい役で登場するそうですが、一体どんな感じになるんでしょうかね？

ショーン・ウィリアム・スコット

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Seann William Scott attends 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

舞台裏ではいろいろありましたが、【アクション×刑事もの】ドラマを語るなら、外せない作品だと思います。

↓↓ところで…個人的には、無茶ばかりするリッグス＆マータフのフォローをしまくっていた【ザ・苦労人】のエイブリー警部をイチオシしたいのですが、みなさんいかがでしょう？？

LETHAL WEAPON: Pictured L-R: Clayne Crawford, Kevin Rahm and Damon Wayans in the 'Double Shot of Bailey's' episode of LETHAL WEAPON airing Tuesday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

【最後に…】画面の中で派手に暴れる彼らを観たい！

長くなりましたが、ここまでお読みいただき、ありがとうございます！

今回は、どれも（おおむね）一話完結で、ド派手なアクション満載！爆破シーンやカーチェイス、キレッキレの戦闘シーンなどがたっぷりの一時間が楽しめる作品ばかり集めてみました。

「なんか気持ちがモヤッとする…」「今日嫌な事あったなー」「ただひたすらに眠い」（笑）

↑こんな気分のときに観ると、ちょっとスカッとすると思います！

さらに…アクションシーンだけではなく、キャラクター同士の人間関係や、それぞれに秘められた過去が明らかになる心温まる要素も多いドラマですので。

気分転換にぜひ、お試しください！

