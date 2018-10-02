Baseball: Hanshin Tigers cut veteran infielder Nishioka

Nishioka

The Hanshin Tigers have cut infielder Tsuyoshi Nishioka following an injury-hampered six-year stint with the Central League club, the 34-year-old former major leaguer revealed Tuesday.

In a post on photo-sharing app Instagram, Nishioka said the club notified him on Monday that he was not part of their plans for next season.

Nishioka joined the Tigers in 2013 and had his most productive season in his first year with the club, batting .290 with 144 hits and 44 RBIs.

His playing time in later seasons was limited by injuries, the most serious of which was a ruptured Achilles tendon in 2016.

The shortstop and second baseman played just 23 games this season, recording a career-low .132 batting average.

A first-round draft pick out of Osaka Toin High School, Nishioka joined the Chiba Lotte Marines in the Pacific League in 2003.

He led the league in stolen bases in 2005 and 2006, and posted a PL-best .346 batting average in 2010.

Following eight seasons with the Marines, he joined the Minnesota Twins in 2011. He played 71 games over two years with the American League Central club, averaging .215 with 50 hits and 19 RBIs.

Nishioka was a member of the Japanese national team which won the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006.