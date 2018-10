The German car manufacturer has revealed its new sporty small crossover at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. It's expected to go on sale early in 2019.

Audi has unveiled its new SQ2 in a world premiere at the Paris Motor Show, which opens to the public October 4. The SQ2 is is a performance SUV boasting 300hp.

Pricing is yet to be announced for this model. Deliveries are expected to start early next year.