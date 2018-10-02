Japan's key bond yield flat after 10-year bond auction

The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond ended flat Tuesday as buying after a 10-year bond auction was offset by selling aimed at locking profits.

The yield on the No. 351, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.125 percent, unchanged from Monday's close.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds gained 0.06 point to 150.14 on the Osaka Exchange.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Ministry auctioned new 10-year bonds with a coupon of 0.14 percent.

The new bonds, to be issued Wednesday, drew 7,460.4 billion yen worth of bids and the ministry accepted 1,772.6 billion yen

