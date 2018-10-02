Dollar edges down in upper 113 yen as investors lock in gains

The U.S. dollar edged down in the upper 113 yen range Tuesday in Tokyo as investors locked in recent gains following its rise to an 11-month high the previous day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 113.81-83 yen compared with 113.93-114.03 yen in New York and 114.03-04 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. It moved between 113.69 yen and 114.02 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 113.94 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1543-1544 and 131.37-41 yen against $1.1574-1584 and 131.92-132.02 yen in New York and $1.1595-1597 and 132.22-26 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

Dollar selling took the upper hand amid a lack of strong trading cues after the currency topped the 114 yen line on Monday amid expectations that long-term U.S. Treasury yields will continue to climb.

"Short-term investors hurried to lock in gains around the 114 yen line while concern over Italy's budget deficit weighed down the dollar in late Tokyo trading when European traders came into the market," said Hideki Shibata, senior interest rate and forex strategist at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

However, the dollar did not fall further on firm performances by Japanese and U.S. shares, dealers said.

"The dollar's downside was still supported by a robust U.S. economy as the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated last month it will continue to raise interest rates through 2020," Shibata added.

Some traders refrained from making bold moves ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later in the day and the release of some key U.S. economic data later in the week, including nonfarm payrolls data for September, dealers said.