PROFILE: New agriculture minister Yoshikawa is well-versed in farm policy

Takamori Yoshikawa

Veteran lower house lawmaker Takamori Yoshikawa, appointed minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries in his debut Cabinet post, is well-versed in farm policy.

The 67-year-old, who has previously assumed vice ministerial posts at the farm and industry ministries, has worked on agricultural reforms pushed by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to enhance the competitiveness of the sector.

After serving as secretary to former Foreign Minister Iichiro Hatoyama and his son, former internal affairs minister Kunio Hatoyama, and having three terms as a member of the Hokkaido prefectural assembly, Yoshikawa won his first seat in the House of Representatives in 1996.

Yoshikawa, who hails from Hokkaido, is known to be close to Abe's right-hand man, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who was also elected to the lower house in the same year.