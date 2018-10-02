PROFILE: Policy expert Motegi retained as economy minister

Toshimitsu Motegi

Toshimitsu Motegi, who held onto his portfolio as minister of economic and fiscal policy, is known as a quick thinker who is well-versed in policy.

As Japan's point man on trade negotiations with the United States, the 62-year-old graduate of the University of Tokyo and Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government has faced off on several occasions against U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The native of Tochigi Prefecture is a rare breed in Japanese politics, having worked at trading house Marubeni Corp., the Yomiuri Shimbun daily as a political news reporter, and McKinsey & Co. as a consultant before being elected to the House of Representatives in 1993.

Motegi has previously served as industry minister and the Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief. He is also known for having a deep knowledge of wine.