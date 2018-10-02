Donald Trump Says He And Kim Jong-Un Wrote Each Other Letters & ‘Fell In Love’ [VIDEO]

Donald Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Sen. Luther Strange After GOP Primary Loss

President Donald Trump has openly admitted his admiration for authoritarian leaders before, but on Saturday he took it to a whole other level.

Speaking at a rally in West Virginia for State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey — a Senate candidate — Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un wrote him “beautiful letters” and that the two had fallen “in love.”

“I was really being tough and so was he,” he said. “And we would go back and forth. And then we fell in love. No really. He wrote me beautiful letters.”

Trump and Kim famously met in Singapore in June for a historic summit on nuclear disarmament that was criticized by many because of its lack of specifics in the immediate aftermath and because Trump was revealed to have made major concessions to North Korea while being promised very little in return.

At Tuesday’s United Nations General Assembly — where many world dignitaries laughed at Trump for boasting about his accomplishments — the president praised Kim for his courage.

Trump noted at the U.N. that “much work remains to be done” regarding his relationship with the North Korean leader.

According to The Hill, a second meeting between Kim and Trump could be held in the coming months. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly accepted an invitation to Pyongyang.