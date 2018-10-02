Swedish conservative leader tasked with forming government

Swedish Moderate party leader Ulf Kristersson will try to form a government

Stockholm (AFP) - The speaker of the Swedish parliament on Tuesday asked the leader of the conservative Moderates party to try to form a government, a major challenge in the country's fragmented political landscape.

"I've decided to give Ulf Kristersson the mandate to try and form a government that is tolerated by the parliament," Andreas Norlen told a news conference in Stockholm.

"He will have to report this mission to me in two weeks, with a milestone in a week," Norlen added.

The September 9 elections, held after four years of centre-left rule, led to neither main political bloc winning a majority, making it difficult to build a stable coalition.

Outgoing prime minister Stefan Lofven's Social Democrats remained the nation's largest party and its red-green coalition won one more seat than the centre-right bloc.

But Lofven was ousted by parliament last week in a vote of no confidence by the centre-right bloc and the far-right Sweden Democrats.

The vote leaves Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson in the driving seat of negotiations as he tries to get his party, the second largest in parliament and a member of the centre-right four party Alliance, into government.

"I'm a speaker of the parliament, not a magician," Norlen warned, ahead of Kristersson's daunting task.

Sweden has a system of "negative parliamentarism", meaning it is possible for a cabinet to govern without majority support as long as a majority of lawmakers is not against it.

Meanwhile Lofven has reiterated that the Social Democrats, who declared victory in the election, will not function as a "junior party" to a right-wing government.

The Sweden Democrats, a nationalist and anti-immigration party which won more than 17 percent of the votes, has demanded influence over policies in exchange for support.

The leaders of the Centre party and the Liberals -- members of the Alliance -- have so far rejected any cooperation with the Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson has also, so far, ruled out appealing for far-right support despite mounting pressure from within the Moderates.

"If everyone remains stuck in their occupied positions then we'll never have a government," he said, calling on all parties to act responsibly.

"I will first speak with the Alliance but also with the Social Democrats and Stefan Lofven."