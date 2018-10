Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós announced on Monday that drummer Orri Páll Dýrason would be leaving the group following an accusation of sexual assault. “In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days, we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dýrason to allow him […]

