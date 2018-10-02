Roberto Cavalli tapped to decorate rooms of new luxury Dubai hotel

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli has been tapped to design and decorate rooms of a new luxury hotel set to open in Dubai in 2023.

The latest tower to grace the Dubai skyline is the "Aykon Hotels, with Interior Design by Roberto Cavalli" property, which will break ground within the Dubai Marina development in 2019, steps from the waterfront and other local tourist attractions.

The first of several Aykon properties, the 220-room hotel will be outfitted in signature Cavalli style. An early promotional video showcases a suite dressed in dramatic prints -- armchairs dressed in black and white palm leaves, animal-print cushions and carpets -- offset by marble tabletops and velour dining chairs.

The tower is being developed by real estate and hospitality developer DAMAC Properties, which also used the Italian fashion house to design the interiors for a collection of luxury homes in Dubai. The Just Cavalli Villas opened in an international golf community.

Though the Aykon hotel in Dubai marks Roberto Cavalli's first hotel development, it's hardly their first real estate project, nor the only one in Dubai.

The group has also been enlisted to decorate the interiors of the residential "I Love Florence Tower" in Dubai, and the residential Mirabilia villas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Other luxury fashion houses to expand into the hotel business include Bulgari, Versace and Armani.