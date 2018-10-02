Mitch McConnell Says “We Will Vote This Week” On Brett Kavanaugh Nomination [VIDEO]

Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate refutes drinking allegations

In a speech made before the Senate on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellannounced that the time for “delay and obstructionism” was over, and that the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation will be held later this week.

During his speech, McConnell took aim at the Democrats. “If you listen carefully… you can practically hear the sounds of the Democrats moving the goalposts,” he said.

McConnell implied that the Democrats would never be satisfied with the outcome or duration of the renewed investigation.

“I bet almost anything that after it runs its course in the next few days, we will then be treated to a lecture that anything short of a totally unbounded fishing expedition of indefinite duration is too limited or too arbitrary or somehow insufficient,” McConnell said in a speech on the floor of the Senate.

This announcement comes just days after the White House authorized the FBI to reopen its background investigation on Kavanaugh. The investigation is slated to be completed in a week.

FBI agents have already begun contacting witnesses and people central to getting to the bottom of the sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford.

The decision to reopen the investigation was made following last week’s Kavanaugh and Ford’s explosive hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Despite McConnell’s claims of Democrat obstructionism, the FBI’s investigation was made with bipartisan agreement after pressure from Sens. Susan Collin (R – Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R – Alaska) and Jeff Flake (R – Ariz.).

President Trump has been vocal in his support of Kavanaugh. Even so, the president said he wants to see a “comprehensive” investigation into Ford’s allegations.