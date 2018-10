Cardi B turned herself in to police in New York Monday morning. The Bronx-born rapper — who will be 26 on Oct. 11 — was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment for an incident in August where she was involved in a fight at a strip club in Flushing, Queens, in New York City. […]

Cardi B Arrested After Fight At NYC Strip Club In August, Charged With Assault & Endangerment

