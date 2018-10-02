Lebron Wears Purple And Gold For The First Time In Lakers Preseason Debut

LeBron James makes preseason debut with Lakers

Lebron James suited up for theLakers, his third franchise, for the first time on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. The preseason game was the perfect venue for James to showcase some highlight-worthy plays.

Lebron Happy To Be Back, This Time In A Laker Jersey

A crafty, Magic Johnson-esque pass, a hallmark of James’ Swiss-army-knife career, was bounced over to forward Brandon Ingram, who took it to the rack for a slam in the first quarter. Short afterwards, James drained one of his patented late-career deep-threes, this one from 26 feet out on a pass from point guard Rajon Rondo. It was his first bucket as a Laker, whose fans welcomed the inaugural stroke with applause .”It was great to get back on the floor and start a new journey for myself,” James said following the game, a 124-107 loss.

“It always feels different for me anytime you change uniforms,” said James about his change of threads. “It felt different when I changed from a St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey to a Cavs jersey, from a Cavs jersey to a Heat jersey, back to a Cavs jersey and now being a Laker. So, it definitely feels different, and it’ll take a little bit of time getting used to.”

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

It might not take too much time for James to get used to the huge potential of Ingram, who James has consistently praised throughout the offseason. “I find rhythm with anybody who’s very energetic offensively,” he said of the 21-year-old Ingram. ” And that’s a guy who moves without the ball.”

The Lakers get a rematch with Denver on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.