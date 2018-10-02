LaMelo Ball Ejected From Basketball Game In Lithuanian League After Starting All-Out Brawl [VIDEO]

LaMelo Ball starts fight in Lithuanian League game

LaMelo Ball, the youngest brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, was ejected from a basketball game on Monday for starting a bench-clearing brawl.

While playing for a team representing the Junior Basketball Association, the league started by his father LaVar Ball, LaMelo appeared against Alytaus Dzukija of the Lithuanian league LKL.

After Ball drove to the basket and missed a layup, he appeared to shove defender Mindaugas Susinskas. Susinskas responded by tapping Ball on the back of his head.

Ball then slapped Susinskas in the face and both players started shoving and came to blows. Eventually, multiple members of each team jumped in. Both Ball and Susinskas were ejected.

Ball finished the game with 15 points. Susinskas had three. Ball’s team led by 15 at the incident but ended up losing following a 23-point comeback, 124-116.

Ball and his 19-year-old brother LiAngelo Ball played for Vytautas Prienu of the LKL earlier this year until their father pulled them from the team with two games remaining in the season.