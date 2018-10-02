Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Aggravates Hamstring Injury, Out Indefinitely

Leonard Fournette out for season with hamstring injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette*will be out indefinitely after aggravating a right hamstring injury during the team’s victory against the New York Jets on Sunday. Jags coach Doug Marrone* said the team doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return.

“I really don’t know,” Marrone responded when asked when the team expects to have Fournette back on the field, per ESPN.com. “Believe me, if I knew exactly what the deal was and I could tell you — three games, six, ten, IR, whatever — I would. I just don’t know. Those injuries are tough. We talked about it by position. We talked about it by player. We’ve talked about it every other way. “I thought he was looking good. … You guys see him working in practice, but it’s different when you’re playing a game. The game’s different.”

When asked if short-term injured reserve was a consideration, Marrone said he mentioned it to illustrate that he was unable to know how long Fournette would be out. If he’s placed on the short-term IR, he can’t practice for at least six weeks from the date he’s placed there and can’t return to the active roster for at least another two.

Fournette previously missed the team’s second and third games of the season but was cleared to return for week four. He ran 11 times for 30 yards and caught one pass for five more before re-aggravating the hamstring.

Marrone said Fournette feels a “catch” in the hamstring when he tries to accelerate to top speed. “There’s a thing that’s just pulling at it,” Marrone added. “It’s legit. There is something there, and we’ve just got to do everything we can to get that out. That whatever thing is that it feels like it catches. That’s all I know.”

Without Fournette, the Jags went 1-1, beating the New England Patriots and losing to the Tennessee Titans. The team has also won each of the two games Fournette left early. The former No. 4 overall pick missed two games due to an ankle injury (and one due to suspension) as a rookie, but still managed to run for over 1,000 yards during his debut season. During his absence, talks of the Jaguars shifting to a pass-heavy offense started up after they beat New England, who beat them last year in the AFC championship.