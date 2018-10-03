IoTセキュリティサービスをバージョンアップ、オムロンのFINSほか対応プロトコル約20に（カスペルスキー）

株式会社カスペルスキーは10月2日、産業用制御システム向けの包括的サイバーセキュリティサービス「Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity（KICS：キックス）」に含まれる「KICS for Networks」の最新版（バージョン2.7）を、10月3日より提供開始すると発表した。同サービスは、KICS for NetworksとKICS for Nodesのソフトウェア、対サイバー攻撃演習やアセスメントサービスなどのサービスにより構成される。

同サービスでは、バージョン2.0から三菱電機のMC Protocolをサポートしてきたが、今回のバージョンアップよりオムロンのFINSを含む20余りのプロトコルをサポートする。サポートプロトコルは次の通り。

ABB SPA-Bus、Allen-Bradley EtherNet/IP、CODESYS V3 Gateway、DNP3、Emerson DeltaV、FTP、 General Electric SRTP、IEC 60870-5-104、IEC 61850: GOOSE, MMS (including MMS Reports), Sampled Values、Mitsubishi MC Protocol、Modbus TCP、OMRON FINS、OPC UA Binary、Relematika BDUBus、Siemens Industrial Ethernet、Siemens S7comm, S7comm-plus、Modification of the MMS protocol for ABB AC 800M devices、Modification of the Modbus TCP protocol for EKRA 243 devices、Protocol of devices with Siemens DIGSI 4 system software