Creamy Lento

Ingredients: Serves 1

□ 1 oz Lento

□ 1 oz Amaretto

□ 1 oz Bailey’s Irish Cream

□ 1 tsp espresso

□ Cinnamon powder to garnish

Directions

1. Put Lento, Amaretto, and Bailey’s Irish Cream into a shaker with ice and shake well.

2. Strain into a Champagne flute glass with ice.

3. Carefully pour the espresso on top and garnish with cinnamon powder.

Lento

This brown sugar shochu matures with classical music whose vibration transcends through tanks. It’s as mellow and smooth as the music.

Amami Oshima Kaiun Brewing Corp. | www.lento.co.jp