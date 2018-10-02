G Cherry Blossom

Ingredients: Serves 1
□ 40 cc prickly pear puree*
□ A dash of simple syrup
□ 120 cc g joy
□ A dash of squeezed lime juice
□ 1 salt cured sakura
□ Salt to garnish
*You can substitute raspberry puree.
Directions
1. Make sakura ice in advance. Place a salt-cured sakura in a sphere-shaped ice mold, gently fill with water, and freeze.
2. Pour prickly pear puree, simple syrup and g joy into a glass, and gently stir.
3. Salt the rim of a glass.
4. Put the sakura sphere ice in the glass and gently pour the cocktail.
Recipe courtesy of Yoshiko Sakuma, Rabbit House (www.rabbithouse.nyc)
g joy
Made with pristine water in Oregon and developed by an American sake brew-master, this undiluted sake is medium-dry and has a silky texture.
SakeOne Brewery | www.sakeone.com