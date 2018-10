Ingredients: Serves 1

□ 2 1/2 oz Haikara MoMo

□ 2-3 thyme sprigs

□ Soda to fill the glass

□ 3 dashes Peychaud bitters

Directions

1. Place thyme sprigs into tall glass with ice.

2. Gently pour Haikara MoMo and top with soda.

3. Finish with 3 dashes of Peychaud bitters.

Haikara MoMo

Haikara MoMo is made by blending junmai sake and white peaches, producing an unprecedented flavor. Enjoyed on its own, but great for cocktails as well.

Umenoyado Brewery | www.umenoyado.com/en