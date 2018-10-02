Kyushu Club

Ingredients: Serves 1
□ 1 1/2 oz 80-proof Gin
□ 1 oz Hebess Cool
□ 3/4 oz agave nectar
□ 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
□ 2 strong dashes of Angostura bitters
□ 1 dash of Regan’s orange bitters
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients.
2. Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Hebess Cool
Hebess is a rare citrus indigenous to Miyazaki Prefecture. Blended with sweet potato shochu, this cocktail shochu renders a fresh, citrus nose and elegant flavor.
Kyoya Distiller & Brewer Co., Ltd. | www.kyo-ya.com