Kyushu Club

Hebess Cool Hebess is a rare citrus indigenous to Miyazaki Prefecture. Blended with sweet potato shochu, this cocktail shochu renders a fresh, citrus nose and elegant flavor. Kyoya Distiller & Brewer Co., Ltd. | www.kyo-ya.com

Directions 1. Mix all ingredients. 2. Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.