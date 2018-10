Ingredients: Serves 1

□ 1 1/3 oz Lento

□ 1/2 oz Cointreau

□ 1/3 lime juice

□ 1 oz cranberry juice

□ 1 tsp Monin sakura syrup

Directions

1. Put all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake well.

2. Strain into a cocktail glass.

3. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Lento

This brown sugar shochu matures with classical music whose vibration transcends through tanks. It’s as mellow and smooth as the music.

Amami Oshima Kaiun Brewing Corp. | www.lento.co.jp