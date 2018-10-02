MIO Grape Cocktail

Ingredients: Serves 1

□ 10 oz MIO Sparkling Sake for infusing

□ 6 oz MIO Sparkling Sake for the cocktail

□ 1 bunch green grapes

□ Few basil leaves

□ 1 oz lemon juice

□ 1 oz elderflower liqueur

□ Ice

□ Sugar for garnish

Directions

1. Pre-prep: Soak fresh green grapes in MIO Sparkling Sake for 8 hours or overnight in an airtight container.

2. Lightly muddle 5-7 MIO infused grapes and few basil leaves.

3. Pour lemon juice and elderflower liqueur.

4. Add ice and stir.

5. Top off with MIO Sparkling Sake.

6. Garnish with MIO infused sugared grapes and fresh basil.

MIO Sparkling Sake

Crisp and sweet with hints of apple and pear, MIO Sparkling Sake brightens any festive occasion. Good with appetizers and desserts.

Takara Sake USA Inc. | www.takarasake.com