Nigori Matcha White Hot Chocolate

Ingredients: Serves 1

□ 2 oz Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

□ 1 tsp matcha powder

□ 2 oz white chocolate

□ 4 oz half & half (or choice of dairy/non-dairy drink)

□ Whipped cream, matcha, and white chocolate chip curls for garnish

Directions

1. Whisk together matcha powder and Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Sake until combined. Set aside.

2. Heat half and half on medium-low until just simmering, stir occasionally to prevent burning.

3. Remove from heat and add white chocolate to hot liquid and whisk to melt.

4. In a mug add matcha sake mixture. Top with hot white chocolate mixture.

5. Serve garnished with whipped cream, light dust of matcha powder and white chocolate curls.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild

Crafted with a traditional nigori sake brewing method, it has a rich, mellow taste and a clean finish.

Takara Sake USA Inc. | www.takarasake.com