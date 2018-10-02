Spicy Strawberry Nigori

Ingredients: Serves 1

□ 2 oz Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Sake

□ 3/4 oz lemon juice

□ 3/4 oz strawberry syrup

□ 1/2 oz Orgeat

□ Garnish with Shichimi pepper or fresh ground black pepper

□ Ice

□ Egg white*

Directions

1. Shake all ingredients in shaker with ice, served up.

2. Top with sprinkle of spice powder.

If not with egg white, use the fresh strawberry puree instead of strawberry syrup in order to achieve the natural foam on the top.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild

Sweet with a smooth texture and medium body, this nigori, crafted in the U.S. based on a traditional brewing method, pairs well with a variety of dishes.

Takara Sake USA Inc. | www.takarasake.com