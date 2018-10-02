Yuzu Mimosa

Ingredients: Serves 1
□ Yuzu Omoi
□ CAVA sparkling wine
*Amount varies depending on the size of a glass you use.
Directions
1. Pour Yuzu Omoi into a tall glass (preferably a Champagne glass) up to 60% of the glass.
2. Fill up the glass with CAVA sparkling wine.
Recipe courtesy of Toshiyuki Koizumi, Wasan Brooklyn (www.wasan-ny.com)
Yuzu Omoi
This refreshing junmai sake base liqueur blended with yuzu juice has a distinct yuzu citrus flavor and a touch of sweetness with bitterness and astringency of yuzu,
Yamamoto Honke Co., Ltd. | www.kyotosake.com