Yuzu Mimosa

Ingredients: Serves 1

□ Yuzu Omoi

□ CAVA sparkling wine

*Amount varies depending on the size of a glass you use.

Directions

1. Pour Yuzu Omoi into a tall glass (preferably a Champagne glass) up to 60% of the glass.

2. Fill up the glass with CAVA sparkling wine.

Recipe courtesy of Toshiyuki Koizumi, Wasan Brooklyn (www.wasan-ny.com)

Yuzu Omoi

This refreshing junmai sake base liqueur blended with yuzu juice has a distinct yuzu citrus flavor and a touch of sweetness with bitterness and astringency of yuzu,

Yamamoto Honke Co., Ltd. | www.kyotosake.com