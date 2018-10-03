Dollar edges up vs. yen as Italian budget concern eases

The U.S. dollar edged up against the yen Wednesday morning in Tokyo as concerns about Italy's budget deficit eased slightly.

At noon, the dollar fetched 113.80-81 yen compared with 113.58-68 yen in New York and 113.81-83 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1584-1586 and 131.83-84 yen against $1.1541-1551 and 131.23-33 yen in New York and $1.1543-1544 and 131.37-41 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar earlier drew some selling against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, as investors grew risk-averse on concern over Italy's budget plan.

The Italian government said last week its draft budget will allow the deficit from 2019 to 2021 to increase to 2.4 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The U.S. unit and the euro were bought back after a news report in Italy said the country would aim for a more aggressive deficit reduction.

Many traders believe the dollar's underlying strength will remain intact as "a risk-off mood did not prevail in the market after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday spoke positively about the outlook of U.S. economy," said one foreign exchange broker.