Japanese snack giant Calbee exits from Filipino joint venture

Japan's leading snack-food maker Calbee Inc. has pulled out of a potato chip joint venture in the Philippines due to a snowballing loss since its entry into the emerging economy.

The Japanese company sold a 50 percent stake in Calbee-URC Inc., the equally owned joint venture with Universal Robina Corp. established in 2014, to its local partner Sunday for 172 million pesos ($3.1 million), a Calbee spokeswoman told NNA.

Calbee initially set a local sales target of 1.7 billion pesos within five years, but "sales have not grown as we planned because our products with locally suiting flavors were not hailed due partly to higher prices than those of similar products in the local market," she said.

The local manufacturing unit, located in Quezon City, Metro Manila, has suffered a cumulative net loss of over 281 million pesos since 2015 while posting sales of around 200 million pesos for the three years through 2017, according to the company's statement.

As part of its review of its overseas business strategy, the Tokyo-based company has decided to license Universal Robina to continue producing products with the Calbee brand in the Southeast Asian country.

Calbee entered the U.S. market in 1970 and tapped into mainland China, Hong Kong and Thailand during the 1980s and 1990s.

The Japanese potato chip giant, which controls more than half of the domestic snack-food market, began expanding its overseas business in 2010 with forays into Australia, Britain, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Overseas sales surged sixfold to 33.8 billion yen ($298 million), or 13.4 percent of its group total in the year to March 2018, compared to 5.3 billion yen, or 3.6 percent, in the year to March 2010, but they fell into the red due to sluggish sales in North America the previous fiscal year, according to the company.

It will put greater focus on China, Indonesia and North America rather than further expanding geographic coverage, aiming to further increase the overseas sales ratio to 17.5 percent in the year to March 2019, the spokeswoman said. (NNA/Kyodo)