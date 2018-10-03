Tokyo stocks slip after recent surge, lackluster auto stocks

Tokyo stocks slipped Wednesday, as investors grew cautious about chasing the upside after the Nikkei index's recent surge to a 27-year high while weak U.S vehicle sales data dented auto stocks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 159.66 points, or 0.66 percent, from Tuesday at 24,110.96. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.30 points, or 1.17 percent, lower at 1,802.73.

Decliners were led by transportation equipment, oil and coal product, and consumer credit issues.