Tennis: Nishioka loses to Kyrgios, crashes out of Japan Open

Tennis: Kyrgios vs Nishioka at Japan Open

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka crashed out in the opening round of the Rakuten Japan Open on Wednesday, losing to Australia's Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

A wildcard entry, Nishioka was competing in his first meet since becoming the fifth Japanese man to win an ATP tournament following his triumph on Sunday at the Shenzhen Open in China.

In front of a home crowd, however, he lost to the 2016 champion Kyrgios 7-5, 7-6(3) in 1 hour, 14 minutes at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

The world No. 95 Nishioka was on the back foot from the outset against the hard-hitting, big-serving No. 27 Kyrgios, who sent down 20 aces against Nishioka's three.

"There wasn't much I could do once he got his serves in. So honestly speaking, I understand this result," Nishioka said. "So I decided to concentrate on my service games rather than the return games."

Nishioka nearly allowed Kyrgios to break the opening game by giving up three points in a row. But he fought back and scored on several of Kyrgios' errors to hold on for a 1-0 lead.

The two fought a close match in the first set, splitting the first four games. Kyrgios broke his opponent's serve in the fifth set, a love game aided by a powerful backhanded winner and a couple of shots from Nishioka that over hit.

Nishioka broke back immediately, but Kyrgios claimed three straight games after trailing 5-4 to take the first set.

Despite committing 51 unforced errors throughout the match, Kyrgios continued to drag Nishioka across the court in the second set and fired two aces to seal the tie break.

The annual ATP 500 event is being held at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza this year, since the Ariake Coliseum is undergoing renovations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.