Police Questioned Brett Kavanaugh About Bar Fight While At Yale In 1985

Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police in 1985 following an alleged altercation he became involved in at a bar during his time as an undergraduate student at Yale in 1985, a new report on Monday revealed.

The New York Times said a police report from New Haven, Connecticut, in 1985 showed that a then-21-year-old man named Dom Cozzolino accused the Supreme Court nominee of throwing ice on him during a bar fight “for some unknown reason.” Cozzolino also alleged Kavanaugh’s former basketball player friend Chris Dudley threw a glass that struck him in the ear, causing him to bleed.

Dudley denied the accusations against him, while 53-year-old Kavanaugh did not explicitly refute the claims.

The FBI is investigating Kavanaugh over multiple sexual assault allegations against him from four women, following testimonies from him and his first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, on Thursday and amid pressure from Senators and the public. Several former friends and classmates of Kavanaugh from his high school and college days have since come forward to say the judge lied about his history with alcohol, as well other topics like his virginity, in his testimony.

The police report about the bar fight involving Kavanaugh called the incident an “assault,” although it does not say whether or not charges were filed. Kavanaugh was seemingly not arrested.

Cozzolino has not yet commented on the situation.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed Democrats in a tweet on Monday night for “desperately” going after Kavanaugh for the incident.

Sanders also shared a July tweet from Times reporter Emily Bazelon — who wrote Monday’s article about the bar fight and police report — in which she disassociated herself from compliments about Kavanaugh shortly after President Donald Trump nominated him for the Supreme Court.

“What motivated New York Times reporter to write this ridiculous story?” Sanders questioned. “Throwing ice 33 years ago, or her opinion of Judge Kavanaugh in July?

The altercation allegedly happened at a bar called Demery’s.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.),a member of the House Judiciary Committee, voiced concern about Kavanaugh lying about this incident in an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Swalwell said Kavanaugh lying about this could disqualify him from serving on the Supreme Court because “he has painted himself as a choir boy who never engaged in any of this behavior, and all of the evidence seems to go the other way.”

“I think we need to ask ourselves: if he’s willing to lie about something so small, is he willing to lie about some of these larger allegations?” Swalwell added.