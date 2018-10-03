Baseball: SoftBank veteran Honda set to play final game for Hawks

Yuichi Honda

Veteran SoftBank Hawks infielder Yuichi Honda "can't believe" he will retire after 13 seasons with the Pacific League club, the 33-year-old said Wednesday.

In a press conference at Yafuoku Dome, Honda said Saturday's game against the Seibu Lions at the stadium would be his last as a pro.

"I still can't believe it. It feels like 13 years of memories have come flashing back," Honda said.

Honda amassed 342 stolen bases throughout his career, jointly leading the league with 59 in 2010 before claiming the crown outright with 60 the following year.

Primarily a second baseman, the lifetime Hawk said his decision to quit was partly due to chronic pain stemming from a 2012 neck injury.

"There were many days this year when the pain was too great to move freely. I decided I'd had enough," he said.

A key contributor in SoftBank's 2011 Japan Series title run, Honda has played just 32 games this year as of Wednesday, with a number of emerging players having moved into the lineup ahead of him.

The left-handed batter's career average stands at .276, with 1,287 hits and 347 RBIs from 4,669 at-bats over 1,312 games.