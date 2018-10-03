Dollar edges up in upper 113 yen on receding Italian budget woes

The U.S. dollar edged up in the upper 113 yen range Wednesday in Tokyo, as concerns over Italy's deficit-widening budget plan receded following a report that the country would trim its deficit targets down the road.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 113.87-89 yen compared with 113.58-68 yen in New York and 113.81-83 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It moved between 113.53 yen and 113.88 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 113.60 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1579-1580 and 131.85-89 yen against $1.1541-1551 and 131.23-33 yen in New York and $1.1543-1544 and 131.37-41 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar moved narrowly in the upper 113 yen zone throughout the day but gained slightly in the afternoon on the report from Italy that the country would target a lower budget deficit in 2020 and 2021.

The Italian government said last week its draft budget will allow the deficit from 2019 to 2021 to increase to 2.4 percent of the country's gross domestic product, raising concerns among market players.

The dollar advanced in late Tokyo trading as "European traders who came into the market and viewed the news report positively unloaded the safe-haven yen," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.

Kanda added the U.S. currency was also bolstered by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's positive comments Tuesday on prospects for the U.S. economy.

"As long as the U.S. economy stays strong, the dollar's downside against the yen is likely to be limited despite the Italian budget concerns," Kanda said.

A wait-and-see mood also prevailed ahead of the release of key U.S. economic data later in the day, including the Institute of Supply Management report on the U.S. nonmanufacturing sector for September, dealers said.