Last night’s newest episode of This Is Us, titled “A Philadelphia Story,” followed the Pearson siblings on a path to finding their place in the world as baggage continues to creep up on them. The episode focuses on the aftermath of Jack’s death, and we find Rebecca and the kids trying to get by. Eventually, […]

‘This Is Us’ Season 3, Episode 2, Recap: What Happens After Jack’s Death?

