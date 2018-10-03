Business Owner Robert Boston, Whose Fraud Paid for Son’s NASCAR Career, Will Go To Prison For 10 Years

Business owner Robert Boston sentenced to prison for 10 years for fraud

The founder of a North Carolina business was sentenced to ten years in prison on financial fraud charges, according to a Monday news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.

Robert Boston, 54, defrauded his company’s investors and franchise owners while supporting his son Justin‘s NASCAR career.

The defense claimed that Boston spent $5 million annually “so Justin could play race car driver,” according to evidence presented at the trial.

Justin Boston drove in the Camping World Truck Series in a truck with the logo of his dad’s company, Zloop, according to motorsport.com. In 2015, Kyle Busch Motorsports terminated his two-year, $6 million contract because of missed payments.

According to the news release, a federal judge found that Robert Boston’s victims are owed over $27 million after he was found guilty of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in December.

Boston founded Zloop in 2012. He hid a history of bankruptcy and past fraud from franchise owners and investors of the electronic waste recycling firm.

Boston and co-owner Robert LaBarge spent millions of company money on personal purchases like real estate, a private plane and luxury cars. Boston even looked into buying a private island, according to the release.

In November, LaBarge plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to two years in prison.