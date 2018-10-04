Xbox Oneピクセルアートパーフェクションセール開催！―スペシャルセールも併催中

マイクロソフトはXbox Oneにおいて、ドットで描画される作品を対象としたピクセルアートパーフェクションセールを現在開催しています。また、「XBOX Live Gold」加入者対象の「Games with Gold」に10月1日リリースの『オーバークック』が追加。「Deal with Gold」に加え「Special Sale」も併催されています。

『Stardew Valley』： 1,490円 1,118円（25％OFF）

『Moonlighter』： 2,050円 1,537円（25％OFF）

『Owlboy』： 2,700円 1,620円（40％OFF）

『Songbringer Bundle』： 2,350円 940円（60％OFF）

『Bit Dungeon Plus』： 842円 589円（30％OFF）

『Dandara』： 1,620円 972円（40％OFF）

『Jump Gunners』： 1,500円 1,125円（25％OFF）

『Momodora:月下のレクイエム』： 1,080円 648円（40％OFF）

『Shalnor Legends:Sacred Lands』： 1,150円 862円（25％OFF）

『The Z Axis:Continuum』： 1,150円 862円（25％OFF）

『アスディバインハーツ』： 1,100円 715円（35％OFF）

『The Escapists』： 1,836円 459円（75％OFF）

『ステイ』： 1,296円 972円（25％OFF）

◆Xbox Live Gold加入者向けサービス

Xbox One

『オーバークック』

『KALIMBA』

Xbox 360

『Ms.Splosion Man』

Xbox One

『STAR WARS バトルフロント II』： 5,184円 1,296円（75％OFF）

『STAR WARS バトルフロント Ultimateエディション』： 4,104円 616円（85％OFF）

『0 フライングタイガーズ 中国の空を駆ける影』： 2,052円 1,026円（50％OFF）

Xbox 360

『トージャム＆アールコレクション』： 1,029円 257円（75％OFF）

『SINE MORA』： 1,029円 205円（80％OFF）

『Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown』： 1,543円 509円（67％OFF）

『獣王記』： 515円 103円（80％OFF）

Xbox One

『バトルフィールド 1』They Shall Not Pass： 1,404円 無料（100％OFF）

『バトルフィールド 1』In the Name of the Tsar： 1,404円 無料（100％OFF）

Xbox 360

『Things on Wheels』：128円（75％OFF）

『Rotastic』：128円（75％OFF）