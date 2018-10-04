Xbox Oneピクセルアートパーフェクションセール開催！―スペシャルセールも併催中

マイクロソフトはXbox Oneにおいて、ドットで描画される作品を対象としたピクセルアートパーフェクションセールを現在開催しています。また、「XBOX Live Gold」加入者対象の「Games with Gold」に10月1日リリースの『オーバークック』が追加。「Deal with Gold」に加え「Special Sale」も併催されています。
『Stardew Valley』：
1,490円1,118円（25％OFF）
『Moonlighter』：
2,050円1,537円（25％OFF）
『Owlboy』：
2,700円1,620円（40％OFF）
『Songbringer Bundle』：
2,350円940円（60％OFF）
『Bit Dungeon Plus』：
842円589円（30％OFF）
『Dandara』：
1,620円972円（40％OFF）
『Jump Gunners』：
1,500円1,125円（25％OFF）
『Momodora:月下のレクイエム』：
1,080円648円（40％OFF）
『Shalnor Legends:Sacred Lands』：
1,150円862円（25％OFF）
『The Z Axis:Continuum』：
1,150円862円（25％OFF）
『アスディバインハーツ』：
1,100円715円（35％OFF）
『The Escapists』：
1,836円459円（75％OFF）
『ステイ』：
1,296円972円（25％OFF）
◆Xbox Live Gold加入者向けサービス
Xbox One
『オーバークック』
『KALIMBA』
Xbox 360
『Ms.Splosion Man』
Xbox One
『STAR WARS バトルフロント II』：
5,184円1,296円（75％OFF）
『STAR WARS バトルフロント Ultimateエディション』：
4,104円616円（85％OFF）
『0 フライングタイガーズ 中国の空を駆ける影』：
2,052円1,026円（50％OFF）
Xbox 360
『トージャム＆アールコレクション』：
1,029円257円（75％OFF）
『SINE MORA』：
1,029円205円（80％OFF）
『Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown』：
1,543円509円（67％OFF）
『獣王記』：
515円103円（80％OFF）
Xbox One
『バトルフィールド 1』They Shall Not Pass：
1,404円無料（100％OFF）
『バトルフィールド 1』In the Name of the Tsar：
1,404円無料（100％OFF）
Xbox 360
『Things on Wheels』：128円（75％OFF）
『Rotastic』：128円（75％OFF）