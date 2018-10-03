Virgin Atlantic launches flight fueled by recycled carbon waste

Virgin Atlantic has completed a trans-Atlantic commercial flight powered by a sustainable aviation fuel made from recycled carbon waste.

On Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic boss Sir Richard Branson stood on the tarmac at London's Gatwick airport to wave in a Boeing 747 aircraft that had flown passengers and crew from Orlando, FL, on an innovative new jet fuel.

It's an interesting concept by LanzaTech: carbon waste gases destined to be released into the atmosphere via smoke stacks at steel and aluminum mills are instead captured and transformed into a liquid fuel.

The technology is based on gas fermentation. Carbon-rich industrial gases, such as residues produced during steel manufacturing, are converted into commodity fuel.

"It's incredible that the factories can make the steel for the planes and then the waste product can be used to power the plane," Branson pointed out in a statement.

The technology has the potential to produce up to 125 million gallons a year in the UK, claims Branson and LanzaTech -- enough to fuel all of Virgin Atlantic's flights departing Britain.

The strategy of capturing carbon and recycling it into fuel could save an estimated one million tons of CO2 a year and fly 2,100 round-trip flights between London and New York.

Last year, rival British Airways also struck a partnership with renewable fuels company Velocys that will see household waste converted into biofuel for its fleet.

The sustainable jet fuel from Velocys is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent compared to the use of conventional fossil fuels, and save 60,000 tons of CO2 a year, claims BA.