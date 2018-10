During the Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham podcast, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had received an envelope with a $1 million check from her husband and legendary rapper Kanye West on Mother’s Day. “He’s, like, the cutest. A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.