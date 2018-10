After a public outcry, former host of A Prairie Home Companion Garrison Keillor’s appearance at the Vermont book festival has been canceled. Rick Kisonak, the Burlington Book Festival Founding Director confirmed the news to Vermont Public Radio that the Oct. 14 fundraising event would not take place after initially defending the event in a Facebook post […]

