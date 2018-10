Noah Centineo has landed a major role in the Charlie’s Angels reboot. After starring in two successful Netflix movies, Two All the Boys I’ve Love Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, the 22-year-old is now heading to the big screens for the Charlie’s Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. According […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.