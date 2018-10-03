Baseball: Yomiuri manager Takahashi to retire, owner says

Baseball: Giants tie franchise record with 11th straight loss

Yomiuri Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi on Wednesday said team manager Yoshinobu Takahashi will step down at the end of the season.

Takahashi, 43, took the reins for the Giants in 2016 as successor to Tatsunori Hara, whose 12-year tenure included seven CL pennants and three Japan Series titles.

A member of Japan's bronze-medal winning team at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Takahashi played all 18 years of his professional career with Yomiuri. He doubled as a batting coach and outfielder in his final season in 2015.

In his first year in charge, the Giants finished second in the CL before being knocked out by the DeNA BayStars in the opening round of the Climax Series.

The Giants missed out on the playoffs last year after finishing the season with 72 wins, 68 losses and three ties.

The club is currently locked in a battle with the BayStars for the third and final spot in this year's CL Climax Series.