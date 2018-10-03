Tennis: Nishikori finally confident in himself following injury layoff

Tennis: Nishikori at Rakuten Open

Japanese tennis ace Kei Nishikori is finally confident that he has returned to a level that will enable him to compete with the world's best, following a season-ending injury he sustained last year.

Nishikori made his competitive return in January from a five-month wrist injury layoff, but it was not until recently that he was able to say for certain he has returned to where he left off.

"I haven't been confident in my tennis until recently. So I don't really think about playing perfect tennis this year," the world No. 12 said following his second-round match at the Rakuten Japan Open at Tokyo's Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

Nishikori opened his match against France's Benoit Paire by claiming five games in a row in what he called a "perfect" first set, and wrapped up a 6-3, 7-5 win in just under an hour and a half.

"I was doing really well from the warmup so I knew I'd be able to play good tennis. I did well from the outset and I concentrated the most when I was in a difficult position," Nishikori said.

"I've been in good condition here. I've been able to swing the racket more, so I feel more positive."

The Japanese reached No. 4 in the world in 2017 but had slipped down the rankings since the injury to find himself 24th at the start of his 2018 campaign.

Nishikori revealed there were times he "honestly thought his tennis career was over" until reaching the final of April's Monte Carlo Masters, where he faced world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain.

"The hardest part was getting my touch back," Nishikori said. "I couldn't make big swings. I wouldn't go so far as to call it the yips, but I couldn't get my touch back for the first two or three months."

Nishikori said he wants to take things slowly, and does not have high hopes of competing at the season-ending ATP Finals in November. His next goal is to win his Rakuten Japan Open quarterfinal match against either Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas or Australia's Alex de Minau.

"The next match is the best of eight, so I want to get into higher gear and do my best," Nishikori said.