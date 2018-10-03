Honda to invest $2.75 bil. to develop self-driving vehicle with GM

Honda to restructure domestic production

Honda Motor Co. will invest $2.75 billion in a project to develop an autonomous vehicle with General Motors Co. and its unit GM Cruise LLC, the three companies said Wednesday.

Honda will take a stake in GM Cruise for $750 million and spend $2 billion more over 12 years to develop a self-driving vehicle for the GM unit that can be "manufactured at high volume for global deployment," they said.

The latest contribution by Honda will bring the valuation of Cruise to $14.6 billion yen, after it received $2.25 billion in investment from SoftBank Group Corp. earlier this year.