Donald Trump Attacks Christine Blasey Ford At Mississippi Rally, Crowd Chants “Lock Her Up!” [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump attended a rally at Mississippi on Tuesday where he defended his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh and attacked his first accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

DONALD TRUMP ATTACKS CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

While Trump has largely held off from challenging Ford’s testimony, his speech yesterday did not shy away from doing so. He acted out an impersonation of her that mocked her performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, saying, “Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer.”

Trump continued with his interpretation of Ford’s account, adding, “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know. But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.” The crowd chanted, “Lock her up!” – the phrase directed at Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

Having concluded his impersonation, Trump shifted back into his ordinary voice as he began sympathizing with his nominee. “And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered,” Trump proclaimed. When addressing those who support Ford, Trump said, “They destroy people. They want to destroy people. These are really evil people.”

Trump’s remarks have inflamed what is already a contentious situation. Michael Bromwich, Ford’s lawyer, spoke out against the sitting President on Twitter, defending his client and calling Trump “a profile in cowardice.” Trump’s comments also pose the risk of dissuading three Republican senators — Jeff Flake, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins — from voting in favor of Kavanaugh. All three have expressed their disapproval of Trump’s conduct Tuesday night.

