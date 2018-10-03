FBI Probe Into Brett Kavanaugh Could End Soon, Many Potential Witnesses Have Not Been Interviewed

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault

The FBI’s investigation into Brett Kavanaugh appears to be nearing its end according several published reports. Moreover, it seems the FBI will not speak with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, or dozens of others with potential information.

FBI PROBE OF KAVANAUGH WILL END SOON

According to NBC’s sources, he FBI has not returned the calls or emails from Ford’s lawyers, Michael Bromwich and Debra Katz, nor is the FBI listing the 51-year-old research scientist as a potential witness. Ford’s lawyers are not happy with the FBI’s disinterest in their client, sending the agency a “strongly-worded letter” on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you,” Bromwich and Katz jointly said together in their letter.

Over 40 people with information concerning Kavanaugh have not been contacted by the FBI, 20 of whom either knew the Supreme Court hopeful or Deborah Ramirez, his second accuser.

Allegedly the FBI investigation is “limited in scope,” meaning it might be unlikely any of these potential leads will be contacted. Other individuals have offered to speak with the FBI concerning the investigation, none of whom have been permitted to speak with FBI officials in an interview. The FBI internally is concerned the staunched nature of this investigation could mar its reputation.

President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee has been accused by Ford of covering her mouth and trying to remove her clothing when they were at a high school party in the Eighties. Nevertheless, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to carry out the vote to approve Kavanaugh later this week.