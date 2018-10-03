Donald Trump: “It’s A Very, Very Scary Time For Young Men In America”

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump verbally attacked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a decision that was met with derision from even some within his own party. Trump’s dialog with reporters earlier in the day elaborated upon his position, claiming that it’s “a very, very scary time for young men in America.”

DONALD TRUMP: “VERY SCARY TIME FOR YOUNG MEN IN AMERICA”

Speaking with reporters on the White House lawn yesterday, Trump offered his support for his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women. Trump also contested that the country has changed to become harsher for young men, citing how random accusations could come up and unjustly ruin their reputations.

“My whole life I’ve heard, ‘you’re innocent until proven guilty,'” Trump said. “But now you’re guilty until proven innocent. That’s a very, very difficult standard. It’s a very, scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of.” Kavanaugh was accused by Ford of covering her mouth and trying to remove her clothing when they were at a high school party decades ago.

Nevertheless, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell intends to carry out the vote to approve Kavanaugh later this week, following the conclusion of the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh. Trump is still hopeful Kavanaugh will procure enough votes to get admitted onto the Supreme Court.